1/1
Ricky Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Moore
Ricky Lee Moore 62, passed away Oct, 3, 2020.
He was born July 12, 1958, in Van Buren to the late Troy Lee Moore and Dorothy Penrose. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Mark Moore, Johnny Earl Penrose; and one sister, Delorse Moore.
He is survived by five sisters, Shirlene Allen of Dover, Bobbie Linn of Van Buren, Priscilla Melton of Van Buren, Diana Breeger of Tega Cay, S.C., Tammy Fusher of Blountville, Tenn.; and one brother, Jimmy Penrose of Deridder, La.
Arrangements are under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel. Private service will be scheduled for a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved