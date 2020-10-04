Ricky Moore

Ricky Lee Moore 62, passed away Oct, 3, 2020.

He was born July 12, 1958, in Van Buren to the late Troy Lee Moore and Dorothy Penrose. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Mark Moore, Johnny Earl Penrose; and one sister, Delorse Moore.

He is survived by five sisters, Shirlene Allen of Dover, Bobbie Linn of Van Buren, Priscilla Melton of Van Buren, Diana Breeger of Tega Cay, S.C., Tammy Fusher of Blountville, Tenn.; and one brother, Jimmy Penrose of Deridder, La.

Arrangements are under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel. Private service will be scheduled for a later date.



