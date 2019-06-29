Home

Ricky Rocha Obituary
Ricky Rocha
Ricky C. Rocha, 62, of Greenwood passed away Sunday evening, June 23, 2019, due to a vehicle accident in Greenwood. Ricky was born June 22, 1957, in California. He lived in various cities in California, Arkansas and Alaska. He lived in Greenwood for the past 10 years and loved calling this community his home. He was well-known around the area as a wonderful and uplifting individual; some people might not recognize his name but will never forget his face and personality. Ricky's main goal in life was to make sure that he could put a smile on everyone's face and that nobody around him wanted for anything.
Ricky is survived by his son, Michael Rocha; his mother and her husband, Lavina and Linnie Crockett; his sister, Kim Rocha; brother, Bobby Rocha and the love of his life Rebecca Zaher and her children that he treated as his own for many years, Ricky, Mari, Jonathan, Nikki and Tirza; many grandchildren; a great-grandchild; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins throughout the country.
Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Rocha, and other family members.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel, 137 N. Main St., Greenwood.
Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on June 30, 2019
