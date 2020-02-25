Home

Ricky Sanders Obituary
Ricky Sanders, 61, of Sallisaw died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Dwight Mission Cemetery in Sallisaw.
He is survived by a daughter, Rikki Jo Sanders of Pryor, Okla.; three sisters, Linda Sizemore and Takie Brooks, both of Sallisaw, and Kathy James of Vian; a brother, John Sanders of Sallisaw; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020
