Ricky Sears Obituary
Ricky Sears
Ricky Samuel Sears, 66, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He retired from Norman Construction and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Sears; one son, Lt. Col. Rickey J. Sears of Fort Smith; one daughter, Lisa Gail Willhite of Greenwood; one sister, Brenda Russell of Cleveland, Ark.; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 28, 2019
