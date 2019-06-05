Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Harmony Cemetery
870 AR-89
Sherwood, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Whitfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky Whitfield


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ricky Whitfield Obituary
Ricky Whitfield
Ricky Wayne Whitfield, age 66, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born Nov. 20, 1952, in Little Rock to the late Coy and Alta Whitfield of North Little Rock. He was a graduate of North Little Rock High School and Hendrix College in Conway with a degree in political science.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Whitfield; brother, Danny Whitfield (Brenda); brother-in-law, Robert Hunt (Paula); sister-in-law, Tracy Hunt; nephews and nieces, Matthew Whitfield, Casey Whitfield (Spencer), Alisa Ruffner (Dylan), Grant, Blake and Hunter Sumner, Grace Olsen and Stacy Hunt; and great-nephews, Zander and Harrison Ruffner.
He was preceded in death by his father, Coy Whitfield; mother, Alta Whitfield; father-in-law, Bob Hunt; mother-in-law, Nelita Hunt; and brother, Barry Joe Whitfield.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Harmony Cemetery, 870 AR-89, Sherwood. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Conway.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
Published in Times Record on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now