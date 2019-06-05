|
Ricky Whitfield
Ricky Wayne Whitfield, age 66, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born Nov. 20, 1952, in Little Rock to the late Coy and Alta Whitfield of North Little Rock. He was a graduate of North Little Rock High School and Hendrix College in Conway with a degree in political science.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Whitfield; brother, Danny Whitfield (Brenda); brother-in-law, Robert Hunt (Paula); sister-in-law, Tracy Hunt; nephews and nieces, Matthew Whitfield, Casey Whitfield (Spencer), Alisa Ruffner (Dylan), Grant, Blake and Hunter Sumner, Grace Olsen and Stacy Hunt; and great-nephews, Zander and Harrison Ruffner.
He was preceded in death by his father, Coy Whitfield; mother, Alta Whitfield; father-in-law, Bob Hunt; mother-in-law, Nelita Hunt; and brother, Barry Joe Whitfield.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Harmony Cemetery, 870 AR-89, Sherwood. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Conway.
Published in Times Record on June 6, 2019