1/1
Ricky Wilder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Wilder
Ricky L. Wilder, 59, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a maintenance man. He was big-hearted, an excellent neighbor and a very kind man.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshell and Kathleen (Ackin) Wilder; a brother, Harold; and a sister, Rita.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Shannon of the home; a daughter, Crystal Brewer and husband Douglas of Van Buren; three sisters; a brother; and a granddaughter, Demi Jane Brewer of Van Buren.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved