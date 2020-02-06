|
Riley Bumgardner
Riley Dale Bumgardner, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 13, 1934, in Benton to Warren and Bessie (Sutton) Bumgardner. Riley spent his life working with wood and retired from Riverside Furniture. He could turn any piece of wood into a treasure. He built and flew his own Bowers Fly Baby aircraft in the '60s. Riley loved gardening, science fiction, reading and most of all his family. His gentle nature was an example to everyone.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lois Bumgardner; his parents; and four brothers.
Riley is survived by daughter, Glenda Mulhern and husband Pat of Fort Smith; two grandsons, Mike Mulhern and wife Mika of Fort Smith and Tim Mulhern and wife Amy of Van Buren; four great-grandchildren, Taylor and Trevor Mulhern and Michael Dale and Denise Guajardo; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ann Bumgardner of Benton.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with entombment at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Robert Hinton, Bob Berardi, Bob Langston and Bob Parks.
Honorary pallbearers are Arvil Wolfe, Cecil Hesslen, David Hayes, Harris Crane and Boyce Davenport.
Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or River Valley Regional Food Bank, 1617 Zero St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2020