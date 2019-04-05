|
|
Rita Adams
Rita Adams, 90, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 3, 1928, in Van Buren. She retired from Corner House Sandwich Shop.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Adams; son, Ricky Jenson; and grandson, Keith Jones.
She is survived by four daughters, Diane Marion and her husband Billy of Van Buren, Linda Cole and her husband Ronnie of Barling, Sherri Rosebeary of Alma and Debbie Weaver and her husband Richard of Van Buren; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchilren.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Hope's Creek Retirement Living for loving and taking good care of their Mom and Nanny.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 6, 2019