Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Adams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita Adams Obituary
Rita Adams
Rita Adams, 90, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 3, 1928, in Van Buren. She retired from Corner House Sandwich Shop.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Adams; son, Ricky Jenson; and grandson, Keith Jones.
She is survived by four daughters, Diane Marion and her husband Billy of Van Buren, Linda Cole and her husband Ronnie of Barling, Sherri Rosebeary of Alma and Debbie Weaver and her husband Richard of Van Buren; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchilren.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Hope's Creek Retirement Living for loving and taking good care of their Mom and Nanny.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now