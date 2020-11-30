Rita Anderson
Rita Sue Anderson, age 73, of Columbia, Mo., departed to her heavenly Father on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Columbia, surrounded with the love and presence of her children. She was born April 2, 1947, in Mulberry to Arthur "Jimmy" John Pigg and Venita Williams Pigg.
Throughout her life, Rita lived in many places, as she desired to be near her children, including the Fort Smith area, Springfield, Mo., Niceville, Fla., Ourimbah, Australia, and Columbia.
Rita was a kind, thoughtful and generous mother, grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Allen Pigg.
She is survived by a son, Brian Wade Anderson and wife Thelena of Columbia; a daughter, Stacey Danielle Littlefield and husband Robert of Ourimbah; two granddaughters, Meredith Nelson and husband Matthew and Morgan Griner and husband Timothy of Niceville; three grandsons, Brad Anderson of Valparaiso, Fla., and Hugh and Caleb Littlefield, both of Ourimbah; three great-grandchildren, Micah Crossland of Rogersville, Mo., and Noah and Sophia Nelson, both of Columbia; a brother, Bobby Wayne Pigg and wife Andie; and a sister-in-law, Paula Pigg.
A virtual service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at The Crossings Church in Columbia. Cremation services are under the direction of Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rita's name to Ozark Food Harvest, 2810 N. Cedarbrook Ave., Springfield, MO 65803; or Leading the Way Ministries, P.O. Box 20100, Atlanta, GA 30325, or online at www.ltw.org
.