Rita Dillard Obituary
Rita Dillard
Rita Faye Dillard, 70, passed away April 18, 2020, in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Spangler and Myrtle Ward Spangler.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Dillard; a daughter, Angela Bourland of Fort Smith; a son, George Martin Dillard; and a brother, Keith Spangler of Mulberry.
Family service will be held Wednesday, April 22 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with the Rev. Paul Collins Jr. officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery.
There will be no public viewing. A register will be available at the funeral chapel.
Arrangements under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2020
