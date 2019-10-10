Home

Rita Gatewood


1954 - 2019
Rita Gatewood Obituary
Rita Gatewood
Rita Elizabeth Gatewood, 65, of Poteau passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Panama. Rita was born Aug. 7, 1954, in Tucson, Ariz., to James C. McCann Sr. and Gloria M. (Heim) McCann. She was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Linda Hutto and Agnes Conner.
Survivors include her sons, Adam Gatewood of Minneapolis and Brian Gatewood of Oklahoma City; four grandchildren, Kasen, Bristol, Ender and Lucy; seven sisters, Nora McCann, Nancy Langley, Bernadette Patton, Mary Preston, Hellen Ramsey, Patty Kiser and Grace Honea; and two brothers, Edward McCann and James McCann Jr.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery in Gainesville, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 11, 2019
