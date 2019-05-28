Home

Rita Glaser Obituary
Rita Glaser
Rita R. Glaser, 71, of Charleston died Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; three daughters, Laura McGill and Bonnie Moore, both of Greenwood, and Jennifer Squires of Little Rock; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 29, 2019
