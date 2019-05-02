|
|
Rita Rogers
Rita Sue Rogers, 82, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born Aug. 11, 1936, in Fort Smith to Robert Fredrick Russell and Wanda Juanita Russell. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Baptist Church in Fort Smith, where she was the organist for over 60 years. She also worked as the church secretary until her retirement in 2016.
Rita Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Darrell Wayne Rogers.
Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Diana Demastus and husband Paul of Fort Smith and Denise Rogers of Fort Smith; one son, Gary Rogers of Fort Smith; a sister, Nanetta Goens and husband Don of Little Rock; three grandchildren, Courtney Demastus, Coren Demastus and Addison Mounce.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 3619 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith, AR, 72904; or Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 E. Longview St., Fayetteville, AR 72703.
Internet obituary and online tributes are available at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 3, 2019