R.L. Winters

Richard Lee Winters, 93, of Poteau died Oct. 6, 2020.

Private burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Glynda; a daughter, Cynthia Gilmore; two sons, Richard and Mark Winters; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



