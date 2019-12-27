Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robbie Cantrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robbie Cantrell


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robbie Cantrell Obituary
Robbie Cantrell
Robbie L. Cantrell, 91, of Mansfield was born Oct. 29, 1928, and entered into eternal life in the presence of her family on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Cantrell Sr.; a daughter, Debra "Debbie" J. Cross; her parents, Marion and Estell Elmore; a brother, Paul Elmore; and a sister, Betty Martin.
She is survived by three children, Stephanie Daffron and husband Kevin of Mansfield, Thomas H. Cantrell Jr. of Hartford and Brenda Norris and husband Lowell of Booneville. Robbie was "Maw-Maw" to eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Coop Prairie Cemetery in Mansfield.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -