Robbie Cantrell
Robbie L. Cantrell, 91, of Mansfield was born Oct. 29, 1928, and entered into eternal life in the presence of her family on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Cantrell Sr.; a daughter, Debra "Debbie" J. Cross; her parents, Marion and Estell Elmore; a brother, Paul Elmore; and a sister, Betty Martin.
She is survived by three children, Stephanie Daffron and husband Kevin of Mansfield, Thomas H. Cantrell Jr. of Hartford and Brenda Norris and husband Lowell of Booneville. Robbie was "Maw-Maw" to eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Coop Prairie Cemetery in Mansfield.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019