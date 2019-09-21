|
Robbie Jester-Helms
Robbie "Dee" Jester-Helms, 52, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. She was born June 3, 1967, to Jimmie and Paula (Short) Jester. She was a nurse and had worked at Mercy Hospital, a U.S. Air Force veteran and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Denise.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with Pastor Curtis Mitchell officiating. Burial at Steep Hill Cemetery will follow the service.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff of the home; a daughter, Myca Jester of San Diego; a stepdaughter, Christina Helms of Arkoma; a stepson, Stephen Helms of Arkoma; a sister, Nicki Ludlow and her husband Brian of Russellville; two brothers, Dennis Jester and his wife Roxane and Keith Jester, both of Fort Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Pallbearers will be Devin Jester, Barrett Locklear, Johnathan Enrico, Danny Atwell, Shaun Christello and Billy Douglas.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 22, 2019