Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Robbie Wentz Obituary
Robbie Wentz
Robbie DeLetha (Davis) Wentz, 93, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 30, 1925, in Crawford County to Lena and Elvin Davis. She attended Cedarville Schools, was a lifelong seamstress and the owner of Robbie's Alterations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Ray Wentz; her parents; and three brothers, Virgil, Farris and Elton Davis.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Shamrock Cemetery in Cedarville at a later date, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her daughter, Letha Christenson and husband Steve of Van Buren; two sons, Harlan Wentz and wife Karen of Jacksonville, Fla., and Willard Wentz of Fort Smith; one sister, Verna Jones of Van Buren; and several halfsiblings. She is also survived by her husband's children, Sue Ann Forbis and Steve Wentz, both of Fort Smith; a very special friend, Tonya Snuggs of Fort Smith; and several grandchildren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2019
