Robert Allen
Robert Allen
Robert "Bob" D. Allen, 89, passed away Sept. 9, 2020, in Fort Smith. He grew up in Wesson, Miss., the fifth of seven children.
Bob joined the U.S. Army at age 16 and served in the Korean War. He retired from the Army after almost 24 years as a master sergeant. He also retired from Rheem Manufacturing. He was a member of Rye Hill Baptist Church. Bob enjoyed his family, friends and doing things for others. He was a man of few words but much patience, kindness, wisdom and humor. He was a true gentleman and a man of integrity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marcia Allen; his wife, Ruby Allen; and four siblings, Katie Jewell Allen, Ruby Nell Allen, Evie "Sally" Fay Taylor and Vernon Allen.
He is survived by a very special lady, Mildred Deal; a daughter, Andrea Diez (John); two stepchildren, Sherry Campbell and Herschel Faulkner; two sisters, Bobbie Patrick and Grace Polk; five grandchildren, Christy McMorris, Tiffany Rodriguez, Christopher Diez (Mayra), Kelsea McBride (Shawn) and Trey Campbell (Stefanie); and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will be Monday at Lee Memorial Park in Verona, Miss., under the direction of W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home, where the family will be present from 5-6 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith, AR 72916; or Mercy Hospice, 3300 S. 70th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
