1976 - 2019
Robert Arnaud Obituary
Robert Arnaud
Robert Earl Arnaud, 42, of Jonesboro, Ga., died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Jonesboro.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Triumph Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Coffee with burial at Fort Coffee Cemetery under the direction of Rowell Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by his father, Bobby Arnaud Sr; two sisters, Andrea Price and Gail Arnaud; and a brother, Bobby Arnaud Jr.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 22, 2019
