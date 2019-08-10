|
Robert Barker Jr.
Dr. Robert C. Barker Jr., 78, died Aug. 9, 2019, at his home from a heart attack. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 6, 1941, to Dr. Robert C. and Katherine Holt Barker. He graduated from high school in Fort Worth and attended Yale University, earning a B.A. in English literature in 1963. He obtained his medical degree from Tulane College of Medicine. After serving two years in the Air Force as a general medical officer, he resumed his medical training at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, focusing on internal medicine and gastroenterology. While in Houston, he met and married his beloved wife, Jere. On completion of his training in 1975, they moved to Fort Smith, where he practiced with Holt Krock Clinic and Sparks Hospital. After retirement, he volunteered for many years at the Good Samaritan Clinic. He was an active member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church and he enjoyed reading, music, cycling, running, rugby and racehorses.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Edward.
He is survived by his wife, Jere; brother, Dr. Charles H. Barker; children, Mara E. Barker of Fort Smith, Heather B. (Ted) Heitman of Manchester, Mo., Bevin B. (Brian) Raines of Waco, Texas, and Brent C. Barker of Fort Smith; grandchildren, Samuel, Miles and Maximilian Raines, all of Waco, and Ella Booth of Portland, Ore.; and his nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 2700 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903; or Good Samaritan Clinic, 615 N. B St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
