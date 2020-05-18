|
|
Robert Bates
Robert Wayne Bates, 71, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 11, 1949, in Booneville, Miss., to George and Mary Bates. He had worked for Federal Coach.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Clovis Bates, Billy Thompson and Danial Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah of the home; a daughter, Tina Webb of Fort Smith; a son, Jason Bates of Florida; three stepsons, Larry Helm of Tulsa and Michael Ceola and Thomas Ceola, both of Van Buren; a sister, Lynda Hernandez of Altus; two brothers, Willy Bates of Altus and Charlie Thompson of Booneville, Miss.; and nine grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at Dripping Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be James Shipley, Jared Small, Daniel Varnett, Thomas Ceola, Michael Ceola and Jason Bates.
Honorary pallbearers are Jacob Hutchins and Ivan Ceola.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2020