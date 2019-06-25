|
|
Robert Bebout
Services honoring the life of Dr. Robert G. Bebout will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Broken Arrow, Okla.
Viewing will be at 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Hayhurst Funeral Home in Broken Arrow, where family will receive visitors from 6-8 p.m.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Gibson, Okla.
Dr. Robert G Bebout, recently of Bixby, Okla., passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019. He was 69 years old. Robert, affectionately known as "Dr. B.", was born in Broken Arrow on Feb. 17, 1950, to Bernard Ray Bebout and Verna Faye Stevenson.
Robert graduated from the University of Tulsa and attended the University of Oklahoma briefly before entering medical school at Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1973. Upon graduation from medical school, he joined the U.S. Navy as a member of their medical corps. He completed his internship at Naval Regional Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va., which is where he also met and married his wife of 40 years, Amy Ladley Bebout.
Robert went on to serve aboard the nuclear cruiser U.S.S. South Carolina as their general medical officer and did a tour of duty at the Naval Hospital in Newport, R.I., before entering his orthopedic surgery residency program at Tulsa Regional Medical Center from 1981-85. He then rejoined the U.S. Navy as an orthopedic surgeon. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and served as their chief of the orthopedic department and then was stationed at the Naval Hospital in Charleston, S.C. He left the U.S. Navy in 1990 and began private practices in Tulsa and Fort Smith, where he worked with Cooper Clinic until his retirement in 2012. Dr. B. was much beloved by patients and coworkers throughout his 35-year career in medicine.
Robert loved and was loved by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a man of deep abiding faith who was always an active member of each church he attended wherever he lived. He also served in leadership with Bible Study Fellowship while living in Fort Smith. He most recently was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Broken Arrow. His hobbies included golf, snow and water skiing, coin and stamp collecting, reading, lake time, travel internationally and enjoying time with his girls at whatever their endeavors might be.
Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Amy; mother, Verna Faye Bebout; two daughters, Amy Cromer and her husband Paul-Andrew of Broken Arrow and Molly Little and her husband T.J.; and one granddaughter, Amy Elizabeth Cromer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Ray Bebout; and brother, William R. Bebout.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, P.O. Box 10366, Fort Smith, AR 72917.
The family wishes to thank all his devoted and loving caregivers both in the home and at Heritage Pointe.
Published in Times Record on June 26, 2019