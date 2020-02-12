|
|
Robert Bell
Robert L. Bell, 91, of Fort Smith passed away Jan. 10, 2020. He was born March 3, 1928, in Roland. Robert served in three branches of the military. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and Stephens Production Co.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Bell; his mother, Lavada Bell; a daughter, Phyllis Bell; and two sons, Danny Bell and Alvin R. Matlock.
He is survived a daughter, Linda Bell; three sons, Gerry Matlock (Darla), Geoffrey Bell and Bobby Bell Jr.; four stepsisters, Shirley Triplett, Carrie Nevers, Anitta Brown and Kathy Smith; four stepbrothers, James Smith Sr., Elphin Smith Jr., David M. Smith and Alan M. Smith Sr.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at New Covenant International Christian Center in Fort Smith. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2020