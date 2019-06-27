|
Robert Brooks
Robert "Bobby" Lee Brooks Sr., 67, of Mena died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Mena.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Beasley-Wood Chapel in Mena with burial at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; a daughter, Sherri Hines of Mena; a son, Robert Brooks, Jr. of Mena; four sisters, Patty McGee, Sharon Smith, Etta Cottman and Tammy Pringle; three grandchildren; and two-greatgrandchildren.
In lieu of visitation, the family will be accepting friends at the home of Pam and Bobby Brooks.
Published in Times Record on June 28, 2019
