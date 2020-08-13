Robert Bullington
Robert Ray Bullington, who resided in Charleston, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his home. He was born June 8, 1937, in Charleston to Milus William Bullington and Maurene Florence (McBee) Bullington. He was 83 years old.
Bob was a retired tool and die maker at Whirlpool in Fort Smith, a fourth degree black belt in Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate-do, a Harley Davidson motorcycle rider, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of First Baptist Church in Charleston. Bob was a prolific joke teller (sometimes a lil' off color), a great storyteller of his many escapades and in his 80s he could still light up the dance floor. He loved old-time rock and roll, blues and jazz. His contagious laugh filled up the room. Bob loved his travels to Africa to see and photograph wild animals, his trips to the national parks to photograph the sights and his excursions around the United States and the world for his Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate-do training and testing, where he did more situps and pushups in his 70s than the others could do in their 20s.
Bob was preceeded in death by his parents; a son, Steven Bullington; a granddaughter, Chrissy Bullington; and a brother, John Carl Bullington.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie of the home; two daughters, Shari Stitt and husband Jon Stitt of Canton, Ohio, and Lila Phillips and husband Al Stouffer of Watford City, N.D.; two sons, Dr. Roger Bullington and wife Kayla of Fort Smith and Greg Bullington and wife Suk of Fort Smith; a stepson, James Kenney and wife Elaine of New York; three brothers, Bill Bullington and wife Evelyn of Hot Springs, Ed Bullington and wife Karen of Little Rock and Danny Bullington and wife Jane of Knoxville, Tenn.; a sister-in-law, Lenora Bullington of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren, Stacy, Christopher, Cortney, Derek, Joseph, William, Steven and Tiffany; and seven great-grandchildren, Mason, Maddox, Riley, Marshall, Aleena, Aiden and Carly.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Rev. Bill Bullington officiating. Burial will follow at Nixon Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Family visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to furnish and wear their own masks and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Roger Bullington, Ed Bullington, Danny Bullington, Bryan Bullington, Jonathan Bullington and Bill Bullington.
