Robert Bullington

Robert Ray Bullington, 83, of Charleston died Aug. 12, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with burial at Nixon Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie; two daughters, Shari Stitt and and Lila Phillips; two sons, Roger and Greg Bullington; a stepson, James Kenney; three brothers; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



