Robert Bunn

Robert Bunn Obituary
Robert Bunn
Dr. Robert "Bob" Lee Bunn of Fort Smith, formerly of Lighthouse Point, Fla., passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Bob was born Sept. 25, 1929, in Huntington, W. Va., to Arno and Bertha Bunn.
Bob he was a graduate of the University of Michigan and received his doctorate from Northwestern University. He was a captain and dentist in the U.S. Air Force and licensed to practice in West Virginia, North Carolina and Florida. He started his dental practice in Pompano Beach, Fla., after leaving the Air Force. Bob was a proud member of Rotary International, where he served as pesident, on the board of directors, with the interact club, was a Paul Harris Fellow and received recognition for Service Above Self and Spirit of Service. He also served as president for the Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Dental Academy.
He retired in 1992. He was passionate about tennis, skiing and fishing, both off and onshore. He spent most of his retirement anchored in the Bahamas, Arkansas or other states, fishing with his family and friends. Bob worked hard and played hard and was a good friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Marcia Delung and her husband, Gerald DeLung.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Linda Bunn; two daughters, Gerri Bunn and Stephanie Kucklenski; a son, Steve Bunn; three stepsons, Duff Sturgeon (Jeannie), Joe Sturgeon and Glenn Sturgeon (Michele); four grandchildren, Mary Jane Bunn, Max Bunn, Sara Reddington (Zack) and Jenny LaForest (Scott); four great-grandchildren, Mauve, Sylvie and Nash LaForest and Emma Joy Reddington; five stepgrandchildren, Trey Sturgeon, Braiden Sturgeon, Cora Oaks (Dustin), Hannah Roberts (Nick) and Kaci Davenport (Erik); four stepgreat-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mason and Malik Oaks and Ainlsey Davenport; two nephews, Brian DeLung (Rosie) and Kevin DeLung (Jamie); and three great-nieces and -nephews, Lynde, Gregory and Collen DeLung.
Celebration of Bob's life will be held for family and friends at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 2608 Ramsgate Way, Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 29, 2020
