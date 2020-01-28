Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
2608 Ramsgate Way
Fort Smith, AR
Robert Bunn
Dr. Robert "Bob" Lee Bunn, 90, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at 2608 Ramsgate Way in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Gerri Bunn and Stephanie Kucklenski; a son, Steve Bunn; three stepsons, Duff, Joe and Glenn Sturgeon; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020
