Robert Bunn
Dr. Robert "Bob" Lee Bunn, 90, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at 2608 Ramsgate Way in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Gerri Bunn and Stephanie Kucklenski; a son, Steve Bunn; three stepsons, Duff, Joe and Glenn Sturgeon; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020