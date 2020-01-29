|
Robert Bunn
Dr. Robert (Bob) Lee Bunn of Fort Smith, formerly of Lighthouse Point, Fla. passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Bob was born on Sept. 25, 1929 in Huntington, W.Va. to Arno and Bertha Bunn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marcia Delung and her husband, Gerald DeLung.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Linda Bunn; daughters, Gerri Bunn; Stephanie Kucklenski; son, Steve Bunn; stepsons, Duff Sturgeon (Jeannie); Joe Sturgeon; Glenn Sturgeon (Michele); grandchildren, Mary Jane Bunn; Max Bunn; Sara Reddington (Zack) and Jenny LaForest (Scott); great-grandchildren, Mauve; Sylvie and Nash LaForest; and Emma Joy Reddington; step-grandchildren, Trey Sturgeon; Braiden Sturgeon; Cora Oaks (Dustin); Hannah Roberts (Nick); Kaci Davenport (Erik); step-great-grandchildren, Mackenzie; Mason and Malik Oaks; Ainlsey Davenport; nephews, Brian DeLung (Rosie); Kevin DeLung (Jamie); great-nieces and nephews, Lynde, Gregory and Collen DeLung.
Bob was a graduate of the University of Michigan and received his Doctorate from Northwestern University. He was a Captain and Dentist in the Airforce and licensed to practice in West Virginia, North Carolina and Florida. He started his dental practice in Pompano Beach, Fla. after leaving the Airforce.
Bob was a proud Rotarian; served as President; served on the board of directors; served with the interact club; was a Paul Harris Fellow and received recognition for Service above Self and Spirt of Service. He also served as President for the Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce and The Florida Dental Academy.
He retired in 1992. He was passionate about tennis, skiing and fishing (both off and onshore). He spent most of his retirement anchored in the Bahamas or in Arkansas or other states fishing with his family and friends. Bob worked hard and played hard and was a good friend to many.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held for family and friends at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2608 Ramsgate Way, Fort Smith. Cremation under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 1, 2020