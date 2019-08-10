|
|
Dr. Robert C. Barker Jr.
Dr. Robert C. Barker Jr., 78, died Aug. 9, 2019, in his home from a heart attack. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 6, 1941, to Dr. Robert C. and Katherine Holt Barker. He graduated from high school in Fort Worth, and then attended Yale University, earning a B.A. in English literature in 1963. He obtained his medical degree from Tulane College of Medicine. After serving two years in the Air Force as a general medical officer, he resumed his medical training at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, focusing on internal medicine and gastroenterology.
While in Houston, he met and married his beloved wife, Jere Jones Guin Barker. On completion of his training there in 1975, they moved to Fort Smith, where he practiced with Holt Krock Clinic and Sparks. After retiring, he volunteered many years at Good Samaritan Clinic.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Edward.
He is survived by his wife, Jere Barker: brother Dr. Charles H. Barker, children, Mara E. Barker of Fort Smith, Heather B. (Ted) Heitman of Manchester, Missouri, Bevin B. (Dr. Brian) Raines of Waco, Texas, and Brent C. Barker of Fort Smith; grandchildren Sam, Miles and Max Raines, all of Waco, and Ella Booth of Portland, Oregon; and his cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was an active member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, enjoyed reading, music, cycling, running, rugby and racehorses.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. The family will be at Edwards Funeral Home on Monday from 5-7 p.m. to visit with friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 2700 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903; or Good Samaritan Clinic, 615 N. B St., Fort Smith, AR 72901, would be appreciated.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019