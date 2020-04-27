Home

More Obituaries for Robert Carlile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Carlile


1955 - 2020
Robert Carlile Obituary
Robert Carlile
Robert Carlile, 65, of Barling passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Feb. 26, 1955, in Fort Smith to the late Henry and Elizabeth Ilene (Megehee) Carlile. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Carlile.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Carlile of the home; a daughter, Crystal Barraw and husband Daniel of Barling; three sisters, Wanda Carlile of Oklahoma, and Sandra Beliles and husband Brian and Kathy Carlile and husband Larry, both of Van Buren; three brothers, Donald Carlile and wife Katie of Fort Smith and Stephen Carlile and wife Betty and Danny Carlile and wife Joyce, both of Van Buren; and two grandchildren, Levi Myers and Tyler Barraw.
Memorial service will be held at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers are Donald Carlile, Levi Myers, Ronald Barraw, Danny Carlile, Larry Bowen and Tommy Daffron.
Online tribute is available at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 28, 2020
