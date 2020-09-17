1/1
Robert Carter
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Carter
Robert Leon Carter, who resided in Lavaca, passed from this life to his heavenly home and entered the presence of his savior on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 21, 1939, in the Lone Star community, now Fort Chaffee, to Robert "Bead" Carter and Nora (Martin) Carter. He was 80 years old.
Bob was a 1957 graduate of Greenwood High School. He served our country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He worked as an independent insurance agent for over 40 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lavaca, Amity Masonic Lodge No. 267 for 50-plus years, the Scottish Rite and Southside Rotary.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Alice (Ray) Carter, and his parents.
Bob is survived by his wife, Rita (Divine) Carter; a son, Craig Carter and wife Sheryl of Lavaca; two sisters, Laverne Wheeler and Barbara Hartman and husband Mike, both of Greenwood; and five granddaughters, Abby Reeves and husband Cody, Allison Carter and fiancé Justin, Ashlyn Carter, Anniston Carter and Addilyn Carter.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at First Baptist Church in Lavaca with Pastor Steven Smithson and Chaplain Karen Gorham officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Liberty Cemetery, near Greenwood, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Michael Franks, Mike Ray, J.C. Trotter, Mike Bird, Justin Odom and Cody Reeves.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Jim Bean's Sunday school class.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 100 W. Main St., Lavaca, AR 72941.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved