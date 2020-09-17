Robert Carter
Robert Leon Carter, who resided in Lavaca, passed from this life to his heavenly home and entered the presence of his savior on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 21, 1939, in the Lone Star community, now Fort Chaffee, to Robert "Bead" Carter and Nora (Martin) Carter. He was 80 years old.
Bob was a 1957 graduate of Greenwood High School. He served our country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He worked as an independent insurance agent for over 40 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lavaca, Amity Masonic Lodge No. 267 for 50-plus years, the Scottish Rite and Southside Rotary.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Alice (Ray) Carter, and his parents.
Bob is survived by his wife, Rita (Divine) Carter; a son, Craig Carter and wife Sheryl of Lavaca; two sisters, Laverne Wheeler and Barbara Hartman and husband Mike, both of Greenwood; and five granddaughters, Abby Reeves and husband Cody, Allison Carter and fiancé Justin, Ashlyn Carter, Anniston Carter and Addilyn Carter.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at First Baptist Church in Lavaca with Pastor Steven Smithson and Chaplain Karen Gorham officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Liberty Cemetery, near Greenwood, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Michael Franks, Mike Ray, J.C. Trotter, Mike Bird, Justin Odom and Cody Reeves.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Jim Bean's Sunday school class.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 100 W. Main St., Lavaca, AR 72941.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com
.