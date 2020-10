Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Castillo

Robert A. Castillo, 65, of Hackett died Oct. 25, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa; a daughter, Karrah Bleeker; four sons, Bobby, Derrick and Dee Castillo and Shawn Harasimo; three sisters, Betty Howard, Kay Hargis and Teena Milam; and five grandchildren.



