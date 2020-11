Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Robert Chrisman

Robert N. Chrisman, 90, of Ozark died Nov. 9, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Highland Cemetery.

He is survived by two sons, Mike and Scott Chrisman; and two brothers, Marshall and John Chrisman.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store