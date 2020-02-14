Home

Martin Funeral Home - Mansfield
108 South Sebascott Avenue
Mansfield, AR 72944
479-928-4433
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home - Mansfield
108 South Sebascott Avenue
Mansfield, AR 72944
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery Fort Smith
1942 - 2020
Robert Chronister
Robert N. Chronister, 77, of Mansfield passed away Feb. 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 13, 1942, in Hattieville to William Earl and Vida Chloe (Bewley) Chronister. Robert was in the U.S. Army for two years and the U.S. Air Force for four years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Vida Ann Stevens and Linda Sue Chronister.
Robert is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon (Stephens) Chronister of the home; two daughters, Roberta and husband Dennis Taylor and Debby and husband Steve Jumper, both of Mansfield; six grandchildren, Brandon Taylor, Hannah Webb, Courtney Dehart, Charlie Williams, Kayla Williams and Misty Gould; a brother, John Chronister; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery Fort Smith, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Martin Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 16, 2020
