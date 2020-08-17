1/
Robert Cogburn
1946 - 2020-08-14
Robert Cogburn
Robert O. Cogburn, 73, died Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sequoyah Memorial Chapel with burial at Marble City Cemetery, under the direction of Forever Memories Funeral Services.
He is survived by his wife, Velta; five daughters, Yevonne Crossland, Bobbie Childers, Shannon Cogburn, Angela David and Stephanie Chuculate; two sisters, Freda Burgess and Evelyn Megah; two brothers, Norman Cogburn and David Copeland; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
