Robert Colton
Saturday, July 20, 2019, the Rev. Robert Douglas Colton, loving husband, father of five and grandfather of 10, passed away at the age of 75. Robert was born Sept. 9, 1943, in Fort Smith to A.D. and Jane Arnold Colton. After the passing of his mother, he was raised by A.D. and Burle Colton.
He served four years in the Air Force and during that time, on June 15, 1963, he married Carolyn Moore of Denison, Texas. They raised four sons, Kevin, Robert, Jason and Stephen and a daughter, Kelley.
He lived his life for the Lord where he used his God-given musical talent and singing to reach souls for the Kingdom of God, which was of upmost importance in his life. His sermons were always Bible-based and spirit filled. He was known for his sense of humor, his infectious smile and his friendly and compassionate spirit.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, A.D.; his mother, Jane; and two grandchildren, Danielle and Eli William.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his five children, Kevin, Robert, Kelley, Jason and Stephen; Robert's daughter, Riley; Jason's wife, Joanna and their children Kelleigh, Ashlynn and Allison; Stephen's wife, Heather and their
children Caralynn, Gabriel, Sophie and Janie; his stepmother, Burle Colton; his brother, Phillip and wife Pam Colton; and his sister, Marsha and husband Daniel Johnson.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in Times Record on July 24, 2019