Robert Criswell
Memorial service for Robert Lewis Criswell, 73, of Muldrow, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin-Funeral Service.
He was born June 11, 1945, in Muldrow to Dorsie (McAfee) Criswell and James Landren Criswell and passed away May 24, 2019, in Muldrow. He married Betsy Lyn (Statham) Criswell on April 19, 1975, in Fort Smith. He was a U.S. Forgecraft traffic manager, a former Sequoyah County deputy No. 864, a reserve deputy for Sequoyah County and a security officer at Cherokee Casino in Roland. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors are his wife, Betsy of the home; one daughter, Misty Sutton and husband Tony of Liberty; one son, Stephen Criswell and wife Tina of Fort Smith; two grandsons, Hunter Lawson Criswell and Hayden Landren Criswell; two brothers, Joe Criswell of Muldrow and Bill Criswell of Hopkinsville, Ky.; two sisters, Barbara Christensen of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Mary Farrell of Greenville, S.C.; three nephews, Robert Lewis Criswell and Michael Criswell, both of Hopkinsville and James Criswell of Sallisaw; five nieces, Teresa McGregor of Hopkinsville, Stephanie Sanders of Sallisaw, Karen, Diana and Shyla; and Donnie Sizemore, who was like a brother.
Published in Times Record on May 26, 2019