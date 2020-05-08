Home

Robert Dodson


1947 - 2020
Robert Dodson Obituary
Robert Dodson
Robert Earl Dodson, 73, of Dyer passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home. He was born April 25, 1947, in Van Buren to the late Earl and Iva (Gauge) Dodson. He retired from the U.S. Army, having served in the Persian Gulf. He enjoyed flying, RVing and NASCAR.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Cole Dodson; a daughter, Shari Towler and husband Anthony of Bloomery, W. Va.; a son, Mike Dodson and wife Kathy of Spotsylvania, Va.; two sisters, Mary Jo Shelton and Rhonda Dodson; and five grandchildren, Charis Spillane, Allison Dodson, Sue Ellen Dodson, K.K. Dodson and Shelby Dodson.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Times Record on May 10, 2020
