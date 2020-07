Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Doll

Robert Grover Doll, 81, of High Ridge, Mo. died July 17, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

He is survived by his son, Robert Mulac (Candice) of Fort Smith; a niece, Laura Hayden (Kevin) of Perryville, Mo.; and a grandson, Bobby Mulac.



