Robert Eaton
Robert "Bob" J. Eaton, 68, of Mena died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Mena.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Beasley-Wood Chapel in Mena with burial at Mount Gilead Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah; six daughters, Guinnevere Seewald of Little Rock, Kassandra Reynolds of Melbourne, Jennifer Graves of Mena, Sarah Eaton and Rebekah Eaton, both of Missouri, and Catherine Parrish of Colorado; a sister, Patricia Van Norman of Kingsville, Ohio; a brother, Harry Eaton Jr. of Conneaut, Ohio; 22 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 7, 2019