Robert Embry
Robert "Bob" Embry, 77, of Fort Smith was promoted to heaven on June 18, 2019, surrounded by family. Bob was born Aug. 14, 1941, in Fort Smith to E.J. and Edith Marksberry Embry. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Bob began his career as a funeral director and embalmer after graduating from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science in 1964. After 30 years as a funeral director and embalmer, he began his second career as a landman, which he retired from in 2015.
Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy Potts Embry; three children, Michael Embry and wife Jan, John Embry and wife Tanja and daughter Katie Bennett and husband Jeff; seven grandchildren, Lexie Bennett, Caitlin McKinney and husband Tyler, Chloe Bennett, Cara Embry, Noah Embry, Kade Embry and Nathan Embry; and two great-grandchildren, Zion and Ellis McKinney.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ron and Mike Embry.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow with U.S. Army honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160, Washington, D.C. 20090.
Published in Times Record from June 23 to June 24, 2019