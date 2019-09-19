|
|
Robert Fisher
Dr. Robert "Bob" aka "The Fish" D. Fisher, MD, 80 of Coupeville, Wash., formerly of Fort Smith, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Washington. He was born July 25, 1939, in Clarksville, Tenn., to the late Earnest and Ethel Fisher. He was a longtime member of West Ark Church of Christ, where he became an elder in 1992. He was a shy man who was a natural entertainer and storyteller, he loved people and loved God and strove to live a life of service. He was co-founder of CURE Foundation in Fort Smith. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law and friend.
He was an Army veteran, serving in the Medical Corps for three years, with two-and-a-half spent in northern Italy. He graduated from medical school in 1971 and completed his anesthesiology residency in 1974. He moved to Fort Smith in April of 1974 to go into practice with the Anesthesia Group at Holt Krock Clinic. He was chief executive officer of Holt Krock Clinic from 1984 through 1990. He began practicing pain medicine in 1988 and in 1992 began devoting full-time to that specialty.
He was a member of the American Society of Anesthesiology, American Medical Association, American Academy of Pain Medicine, Arkansas Medical Society and American Society of Regional Anesthesia.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at White County Memorial Gardens, 3306 E. Park Ave., Searcy. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Jane.
He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth A. Williams and her husband Dr. Timothy Williams of Lubbock, Texas, and Dr. Mary Leah Oman and her husband Trent of Coupeville, Wash.; his four grandchildren, Alexandra Williams, Aaron Pointon and her husband Jordan and Tessa and Grace Oman; and his great-grandson, Torin Robert Pointon. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Larry Joe Aaron and his wife Brenda of Searcy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to CURE, 2400 Vicksburg St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
To send online condolences, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 20, 2019