Robert Frost
Robert Earl Frost, 87, of Waldron passed away Aug. 5, 2019, at his home. Robert was born in Alabama City, Ala., on June 16, 1932, to the late Raleigh and Carrie Frost. He was one of 15 children. As a child they moved to Dooley, where he helped on the family farm until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951. He spent four years in the service, which included him sweeping for mines during the Korean War. After he returned, he went to Long Beach, Calif., and worked in Torrence, Calif., for Texaco Oil until he moved back to Arkansas in June 1977. Whenever he had an opportunity he would go and pick muscadines, blackberries, blueberries and anything and everything that would make jelly. He also loved to garden and make pickles and peppers.
Robert is survived by his wife of 41 years, Flo; daughter, Becky Frost of Waldron; sons, John Keener and wife Kim of Waldron, Larry Keener of Tulsa and Bruce Keener and wife Sherri of Waldron; daughter, Debbie Newborn of Waldron; one brother, Buddy Frost of Snowflake, Ariz.; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a beloved dachshund, Missy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Robert Earl Frost Jr., and David Michael Frost; four sisters; and six brothers.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Hawkins Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Mutt Frost, Trenton Keener, Taylor Keener, John Keener, Larry Keener, Danny Frost, Donald Frost and Shane Rogers.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 7, 2019