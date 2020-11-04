1/1
Robert Garrett
Robert Garrett
Robert Milburn Garrett, 78, of Fort Smith entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Van Buren. He was born May 28, 1942, to Elmer and Vernie (Dodson) Garrett in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Garrett; his parents; and a daughter, Valerie Lemon.
He is survived by three daughters, Vicki Lamproe of Fort Smith, Kim Davis of Van Buren and Trisha Negunoori of Rogers; a son, Robert Garrett of Bremerton, Wash.; a sister, Joyce Upton of Gridley, Calif.; a brother, Johnny Garrett of Van Buren; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved by many and admired by all.
Family-held memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
There will be no public viewing.
To place an online tribute, please visit LewisFuneralChapel.net.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
