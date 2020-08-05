1/1
Robert Hines Jr.
1938 - 2020
Robert Graham Hines Jr. died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Tulsa at the age of 81 years old. He was born Dec. 29, 1938, in Fort Smith to Robert Graham Hines Sr. and Marie Elizabeth Brun.
Robert was reared and educated in Fort Smith, graduated from St. Anne's Academy in 1956 and continued his education at Fort Smith Junior College. Robert was married June 21, 1958, in Fort Smith to Carol Jane Clawson. They had made their home in Tulsa, before moving to Owasso, Okla., in 1973. Robert worked in retail sales for Owasso Wine and Liquor for over 25 years.
He enjoyed a variety of pastimes including quail hunting and just relaxing while reading a good book. He was proud of keeping his yard in immaculate condition. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He especially loved his family and was extremely fond of his role as "Gran Gran" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marilyn Marie Carter.
Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include his wife of over 62 years, Carol of the home; three children, Robert Hines III and wife Kelly Jo of Owasso, Jane Ann Ramirez and husband Doug of Collinsville, Okla., and David Hines and wife Loretta of Topeka, Kan.; six grandchildren, Hanna Hines, Clare Hines, Nick Lee Ramirez, Anne Marie Ramirez, Avery Hines and Olivia Hines; and three great-grandchildren, Holly Jo Fansler, Neal Charles Fansler and Elliott McMahan.
Funeral service was held Friday, July 31 at Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso with Pastor Leonard Pirtle officiating. Private family disposition will be held at a later date. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Ward-Wiseman Animal Haven, 15628 N. 129th East Ave., Collinsville, OK 74021.
Condolences may be made at www.moweryfs.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
