Robert Hood
Robert Hood, 90, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born March 20, 1930, in Dyer to the late Charley and Mary Hood. He served in the U.S. Army and was a carpenter and a member of First Baptist Church in Alma.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Hood.
He is survived by four sons, Larry Hood of Alma, Rick Hood of Van Buren, Mark Hood of Sallisaw and Kevin Hood of Keller, Texas; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Pope Cemetery in the Graphic community, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and grandsons-in-law.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.