Robert Hunter
Robert Hunter
Robert A. Hunter, 77, of Lavaca passed away Sept. 2, 2020, in Lavaca. He retired from Donrey Outdoor Advertising, where he was an artist. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved gardening, fishing and working on family genealogy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Ernest Hunter; a sister, Linda Hunter; a brother Jerry Hunter; and a niece, Logan LaRoche.
He is survived by a brother, Ed Hunter of Fort Smith; a sister, Becky Tidwell of Fort Smith; and several nieces and nephews that he considered as his own children.
Private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Lavaca Military Road Museum, 303 S. Main St., Lavaca, AR 72941.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
