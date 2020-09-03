Robert Hunter
Robert A. Hunter, 77, of Lavaca passed away Sept. 2, 2020, in Lavaca. He retired from Donrey Outdoor Advertising, where he was an artist. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved gardening, fishing and working on family genealogy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Ernest Hunter; a sister, Linda Hunter; a brother Jerry Hunter; and a niece, Logan LaRoche.
He is survived by a brother, Ed Hunter of Fort Smith; a sister, Becky Tidwell of Fort Smith; and several nieces and nephews that he considered as his own children.
Private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Lavaca Military Road Museum, 303 S. Main St., Lavaca, AR 72941.
