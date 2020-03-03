|
Robert Johnson
Robert "Bob" Ray Johnson, 77, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 1, 1943, in Fort Smith to the late Burl and Nettie Johnson. He served in the U.S. Army and had worked at Rheem Manufacturing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Johnson, Virginia Johnson and Joyce Steele; and four brothers, Owen Johnson, Arther Johnson, Lonis Johnson and Howard Johnson.
He is survived by a sister, Roberta Johnson of Colorado; a brother, Glen Johnson of Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Carrol McClure, Terry McClure, Donny Penson, Shawn Firestine, Ray Firestine and Justin Johnson.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020