Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Johnson Obituary
Robert Johnson
Robert "Bob" Ray Johnson, 77, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 1, 1943, in Fort Smith to the late Burl and Nettie Johnson. He served in the U.S. Army and had worked at Rheem Manufacturing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Johnson, Virginia Johnson and Joyce Steele; and four brothers, Owen Johnson, Arther Johnson, Lonis Johnson and Howard Johnson.
He is survived by a sister, Roberta Johnson of Colorado; a brother, Glen Johnson of Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Carrol McClure, Terry McClure, Donny Penson, Shawn Firestine, Ray Firestine and Justin Johnson.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -