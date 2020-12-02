1/1
Robert Kelly
1949 - 2020
Robert Kelly
Robert "Bobby" Kelly, age 71, passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Alma. He was born May 5, 1949, in Joliet, Ill., to Truman and Margaret Ann (Arendell) Kelly. He loved Elvis, frogs and drinking coffee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Truman Arthur and Donald and Edward Kelly.
He is survived by four sisters, Geraldine Williams of Bridgeport, Ill., Jean Sigwerth of Joliet and Jeanette Wrone and Marjorie Carson, both of Harrison; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Cedar Ridge.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison, under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel in Harrison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.holtchapel.com.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
